AFLW announces All-Australian squad

Collingwood have been recognised for their best AFLW season to date, with five Magpies named in the extended All-Australian squad.

The Magpies made the AFLW finals - albeit in a shortened season - for the first time, with star recruit Brianna Davey among their inclusions in the 40-player squad.

Preliminary finalists Brisbane, Carlton, Fremantle, Melbourne and North Melbourne all had four inclusions, while all 14 teams had at least one inclusion in the squad.

Kangaroos captain Emma Kearney and Demons midfielder Karen Paxman are in contention to become the only players to feature in all four All-Australian teams since the competition started in 2017.

Melbourne skipper Daisy Pearce could secure her third All-Australian selection, having made a successful return after sitting out the 2019 season while pregnant with twins.

Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Emily Bates (Brisbane), Tayla Harris (Carlton), Dana Hooker (West Coast) and Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs) are also in contention for their third berth.

Three first-year players - St Kilda's Caitlin Greiser and Georgia Patrikios, and Gold Coast's Jade Pregelj - were named in the squad. Greiser was the AFLW leading goalkicker.

The final 21-player team - including a captain and vice-captain - will be announced at the W Awards, which are yet to be scheduled.

The AFLW home and away season was cut short, then a round of finals was played before the competition was called off altogether, with no premier.

2020 AFLW ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

* Adelaide - Sarah Allan, Anne Hatchard, Ebony Marinoff

* Brisbane Lions - Kate Lutkins, Emily Bates, Jesse Wardlaw, Sophie Conway

* Carlton - Kerryn Harrington, Maddy Prespakis, Tayla Harris, Georgia Gee

* Collingwood - Sharni Layton, Jaimee Lambert, Stacey Livingstone, Brit Bonnici, Brianna Davey

* Fremantle - Kiara Bowers, Gemma Houghton, Sabreena Duffy, Ebony Antonio

* Geelong Cats - Olivia Purcell

* GWS Giants - Alyce Parker, Elle Bennetts

* Gold Coast Suns - Jamie Stanton, Kalinda Howarth, Jade Pregelj

* Melbourne - Karen Paxman, Libby Birch, Daisy Pearce, Kate Hore

* North Melbourne - Emma Kearney, Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell, Jenna Bruton

* Richmond - Monique Conti

* St Kilda - Georgia Patrikios, Caitlin Greiser

* West Coast Eagles - Dana Hooker

* Western Bulldogs - Ellie Blackburn, Isabel Huntington