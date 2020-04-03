AAP AFL

Casboult can solve Blues AFL ruck problem

By AAP Newswire

Versatile tall Levi Casboult could be the solution to Carlton's ruck problem when the AFL season restarts after the coronavirus shutdown.

Casboult was moved from attack and filled in admirably for lead ruckman Matthew Kreuzer when he suffered a foot injury against Richmond in round one.

Kreuzer will miss around four months, leaving Casboult and former Hawk Marc Pittonet (seven AFL games) and Tom De Koning (two) as David Teague's tall options.

"If I have to step into the ruck I feel more than comfortable that I can step up and fill a void there," Casboult said on Friday.

"I played ruck as a junior right up until I was 18 then I didn't get drafted and was told I was a bit on the small side for a ruckman, so that's when I started playing forward.

"Ruck feels natural, (but) I've been in the AFL for 10 years now so it's not something I've done full-time for (a while).

"I grew up doing it, so I definitely feel like I can step in there and play my role."

Casboult has been keeping fit during the shutdown at a footy ground close to his house, where he trains with Blues back man Liam Jones, who lives nearby.

Having turned 30 last month, the halt in the season has come at a pivotal time for him.

He admits he has contemplated what it would mean for him if there is no more footy in 2020.

"I guess it could go both ways," he said.

"I am 30 now so a year off could either be good for my body and prolong my career or a year off might go the other way and just mean I'm closer to the end.

"I try not to think too much about it and just try to make sure that I'm ready to go if we do get some footy."

