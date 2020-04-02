AAP AFL

Saints hopeful of McCartin AFL return

By AAP Newswire

Paddy McCartin - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten remains hopeful Paddy McCartin will be cleared to return to the AFL fold at some point, with the former No.1 draft pick showing improved health in recent weeks.

McCartin, who has suffered eight concussions since 2014, was delisted late last year as part of a plan to put his career on hold until at least 2021.

The 23-year-old is now believed to be free of symptoms from the impact of his brain injuries, sparking hope he could add to his tally of 35 AFL games.

"That's brilliant news for him, just to be able to have a normal life where he's not getting headaches and things like that," Ratten said.

McCartin continued part-time training with the Saints during the pre-season before the AFL was forced into shutdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was at the club's Moorabbin base at least once a week, involved in team meetings and completed gym sessions.

Rattan said the key forward was still treated as a player on the club's list.

"It's great for him to be able to interact with the players," Ratten said.

"He's a great person and we want the best for him.

"If that news has come through in the last few weeks then that's brilliant for him.

"We've always said if there's an opportunity to get him back we'll look at that, but he'll need to be ticked off before we make those (decisions)."

Ratten stressed any move for McCartin to return to football would require the appropriate medical clearances.

"You've got to have all the evidence in front of you with the specialists and the doctors to make that assessment and that's not for me to make that call," Ratten said.

"Our doctor's a ripper and he'll make those calls, but whatever is best for Paddy.

"He'll have to make that decision, if he's been given the all-clear, to keep pursuing an AFL career and does he want to keep playing football.

"That's the next question after getting the all-clear, so there's a fair bit of water to go under the bridge there, but it is positive for Paddy if that's the case.

"If he was right and the doctors ticked it off then we really consider him coming back to the club but there's still a lot of work to be done in that space."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Dancing queen is taking centre stage

Making her way in the big, wide world is 18-year-old Nathalia dancing queen Kasey Brinsdon, who talks to Weekend Life about finding her passion, managing stress and how she copes with the ups and downs of a full-time dance course. Pursuing her...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Carlton axe partnership with VFL club

Carlton have ended their alignment with the Northern Blues, effectively meaning the VFL club originally known as Preston will fold after 138 years.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gold Coast vital to AFL fightback: Evans

Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans says the AFL would be crazy to reduce its footprint in Queensland and NSW as it fights for survival.

AAP Newswire
AFL

All sports in this together: AFL, CA CEOs

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan and Cricket Australia counterpart Kevin Roberts have little interest in start a turf war as uncertainty continues to cloud 2020.

AAP Newswire