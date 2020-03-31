All sports in this together: AFL, CA CEOs

The chief executives of AFL and Cricket Australia will tackle the looming schedule squeeze together, but the Twenty20 World Cup remains an immovable object.

Uncertainty continues to cloud the 2020 AFL season plus coming months for Australia's male and female cricket teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and CA counterpart Kevin Roberts have been dealt notably different cards amid the current nation-wide shutdown.

CA is obviously better placed to weather the financial storm.

However, Roberts has told staff that cost-cutting measures are inevitable as the governing body attempts to plan for a coming summer despite great uncertainty for players, administrators, sponsors and broadcasters.

CA had mapped out its international schedule for 2020-21, with the highlight being India's four-Test tour, but the already-congested international cricket calendar will soon be in a state of flux as boards around the world start to scrap and/or postpone series.

The T20 World Cup, running October 18 to November 15 in Australia, is locked in; or as much as any sporting event can be in the current climate.

It's understood the World Cup organising committee has venue agreements in place, including exclusivity periods, with six state governments, the MCG and six other grounds that host AFL games in winter.

The AFL has repeatedly outlined its intent to push on with a 2020 season, even if that means football is played long beyond September.

Roberts couldn't unpick an International Cricket Council event like the World Cup, even if he wanted to, but has made it clear "the issues we are confronting today are bigger than any one sport".

"We obviously have obligations to fulfil during the 20-21 cricket season, assuming sport is back up and running," Roberts said on Tuesday.

"That said we continue to work with other sports to support them while meeting these obligations."

Cricket Victoria's BBL boss Nick Cummins declared on Monday that Marvel Stadium may be owned by the AFL, but Melbourne Renegades have exclusive use of the venue from December 16 onwards.

Nonetheless, Marvel looms as the obvious home for the bulk of the 2020 AFL season should it occur.

McLachlan wasn't alarmed by Cummins' comments.

"I hope that in the end this is bigger than all of that," he told SEN.

"I've been talking to other sports on other fronts, we will all work together and there are enough venues and enough goodwill that all the problems will be able to be worked through with venues and other sports.

"I would imagine that all of that stuff can be worked through if necessary."