No home OK for Lions if AFL can go ahead

Playing away from the Gabba if the AFL season runs into summer is a price Brisbane are willing to pay if that's what it takes to get back on the field.

The AFL hasn't ruled out playing well into the summer months to complete the 2020 season, with a Christmas grand final among the options being looked at.

With the Gabba unlikely to be available due to domestic and international commitments, the Lions would potentially find themselves homeless for any summer football.

It's a situation Lions' general manager David Noble concedes as another consequence of the challenges thrown at the code by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It could be, absolutely, we'd be on the road," Noble said.

"We pride ourselves on being a club that is able to travel. We did it last year, we were able to travel and execute our games away, that doesn't really faze us to be honest.

"We'd love to play at home. Make no bones about it ... to miss out on that would be disappointing but to still play in some capacity would be also great for our fans."

The Lions more immediate concern is dealing with the challenges of managing their squad during self-isolation periods.

Ruckman Stef Martin suffered a grade two posterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee in the round one loss to Hawthorn at the MCG.

The 33-year-old was able to have a brace fitted but will undertake the majority of his seven-to-eight weeks of recovery in isolation.

"From that side of things, we're monitoring those guys on a daily basis but it's a seven to eight week injury and he'd need to go through a reconditioning program once we get to that point," Noble said.

The club is also open to members of the squad pursuing external employment opportunities during the competition's suspension, with Noble saying at least some players had been exploring carpentry apprenticeship opportunities.

Noble said as long as the work was undertaken in a safe environment it would provide both financial and mental benefits to the squad.

"At the moment we're just trying to get through this particular period of time to make sure that we stay healthy and that we can actually put a game on at some point in time."