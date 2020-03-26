AAP AFL

Hawks still want Tasmania AFL games

By AAP Newswire

Justin Reeves - AAP

Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves says the club fully intends to play AFL matches in Tasmania this year, if and when the competition resumes.

That is despite Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein this week conceding it was "very unlikely" AFL fixtures would be played on the Apple Isle in 2020 because of border measures in place to stop the coronavirus spread.

The Hawks currently have a $19 million, five-year agreement to host matches in Launceston, which expires at the end of 2021.

"Tasmania is part of the Hawthorn footy club," Reeves told SEN on Tuesday.

"We hope, I mean we're really hopeful, that we can play games in Tasmania this year.

"The AFL are still working towards a 17-game season in whatever time frame that they can get that into and my understanding is that could go right through to later in the year.

"But a big part of our plan would be to go to our other home in Tasmania and play games this year.

"In actual fact, I think Tasmania becomes a really, really vital part of us moving forward."

Hawthorn have hosted at least one match in Launceston every year since 2001, and four matches per season from 2007.

But Gutwein conceded this week that run could be about to end.

"The government is working with Hawthorn and the AFL on what options might be available for Tasmania," he said.

"However it is very unlikely these games will process."

