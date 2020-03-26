AAP AFL

Kangaroo Josh Walker OK after big AFL fall

By AAP Newswire

Josh Walker - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne recruit Josh Walker admits he is "lucky" to have been cleared of any serious damage after a horrific fall during round one of the AFL season.

Walker flew for a mark over St Kilda's Tim Membrey and landed awkwardly on his back and neck in an incident that Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw later admitted had caused some nervous moments in the box.

Walker's parents and partner were on hand in an otherwise empty stadium to witness the key position player's first appearance for North Melbourne after time with both Geelong and Brisbane.

But they only saw Walker on the field for about 15 minutes before the incident saw him ruled out for the rest of the match.

Walker lay on the ground for several minutes as he was assessed by club medical staff but stressed that he was never unconscious and would've liked to have played on.

"I thought it was a good chance to fly for an aerial ball and unfortunately had the legs taken out," Walker said.

"Next thing I'm upside down and I've landed more on the back of my neck and back rather than the actual head.

"It was not the most pleasant experience, but with the way it is now, the doc was pretty quick to act."

Walker passed all the relevant medical tests on Monday and said the only lasting impact was a stiff neck that required some treatment.

"In reality I've come out with pretty much nothing so it could've been a lot worse," Walker said.

"I suppose it's a pretty vulnerable position and you could end up with a decent knockout or a broken neck or something, so I am lucky."

Walker said he would have been fit to play in round two against his former club Brisbane for the first time since moving to the Kangaroos if the AFL had not been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest articles

News

Kialla nursery adapts, grows in popularity amid lockdown measures

As the saying goes, gardening is cheaper than therapy - and you get free tomatoes too. Shepparton residents are taking the saying seriously, as nurseries and DIY warehouses are selling out of vegetable seedlings. Gardening and vegie patch-growing...

Ed McLeish
News

Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its third confirmed case of COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person recently returned from overseas and presented to GV Health’s Emergency Department and was then assessed in the Acute Respiratory Clinic on Monday.

Madi Chwasta
News

Provide feedback on Maude St Mall designs

Read more on the Maude St Mall redevelopment

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Suns skipper Swallow accepts AFL ban

David Swallow will miss Gold Coast’s next AFL match when the competition resumes after he accepted a one-match ban for striking.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers’ Riewoldt defends AFL players

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt has defended the AFL players’ approach to pay negotiations with the league amid the game’s financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers launch AFL season with eerie win

Richmond has overcome a dogged Carlton to open their premiership defence with a 24-point win at an empty MCG.

AAP Newswire