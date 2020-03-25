AAP AFL

Docker Sturt in AFL Rising Star box seat

By AAP Newswire

Sam Sturt of Fremantle Dockers - AAP

1 of 1

Fremantle forward Sam Sturt has put himself in the driving seat for the AFL's annual Rising Star award - after just one game of the season.

Sturt was nominated for his three-goal effort in Fremantle's six-point loss to Essendon last week.

The 19-year-old booted two of his goals in the final quarter to give Fremantle a chance of victory.

He also registered a 50m goal from near the boundary line during the first half.

The AFL called a halt to the season after round one, and will not re-start the campaign until May 31 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the AFL is unable to resume competition this year, it would give the league a unique dilemma of whether to award Sturt the Rising Star award in a season that consisted of just one game.

Sturt suffered multiple concussions, keeping him on the sidelines for much of 2019, but his debut performance against Essendon showed he is a star of the future.

