Dockers stand down 75 per cent of staff

By AAP Newswire

Fremantle Dockers have stood down staff in response to AFL shutdown

Fremantle have stood down 75 per cent of their staff in what they have labelled "extreme austerity measures" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the AFL season on hold until at least May 31 and no guarantee to continue this year, clubs have embarked on intense cost-cutting measures.

The Dockers revealed on Wednesday that they have stood down three- quarters of their staff.

Fremantle have also established a skeleton crew of staff on severely reduced hours to ensure the club remains operational during the suspension period.

Staff, who were advised of the cuts during the past 24 hours, were also warned further cost cutting may be required.

"These are unprecedented times which require unprecedented responses, just as is happening to people and businesses everywhere in the community," chief executive Simon Garlick said.

"While our club has faced its challenges before it is impossible to overstate the implications this crisis has for the very existence of the Fremantle Football Club.

"Our players and staff, along with our passionate fan base, are our strongest assets, and yesterday was a dark day for our club as we communicated these decisions to our people.

"These extremely tough decisions have been made with one hope in mind - that we can rebound as a club financially at some point in the future and have our people, who mean so much to us, return to the fold at Freo.

"We believe taking these measures on jobs today presents the best opportunity for jobs tomorrow."

