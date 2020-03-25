Magpies’ Grant ends AFLW career

Former Collingwood vice-captain Emma Grant has retired following the premature end to the AFLW season.

The 30-year-old utility missed the Magpies' entire 2020 campaign due to prolonged concussion.

She suffered a debilitating head injury during a practice match and was unable to feature in Collingwood's debut AFLW finals appearance.

The Magpies lost to North Melbourne in last weekend's semi-final before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the AFLW season.

Grant, who played at both ends of the ground, as well as in the midfield for Collingwood, said she cherished her 20-game career that began in 2017.

"I can't thank the club enough for the past four years and making my football dream a reality," Grant said.

"Growing up in the country, playing football with the boys was the only option. I never thought I would get the opportunity to play for an AFL club in a women's national competition.

"In the end I made the decision to put my health first."

Collingwood's women's sport manager Jane Woodlands-Thompson said Grant had made a lasting impact on the Magpies' AFLW squad.

"As a foundation player, 'Granty' has played a key part in the Pies' journey and we thank her for the impact she has had on the club," she said.

"She has been a key leader since Collingwood's AFLW inception despite her ongoing battle with injury.

"Her resilience and strength over the years is to be recognised and commended."