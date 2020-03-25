AAP AFL

Roos captain Ziebell rehabs knee injury

By AAP Newswire

Injured North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell has avoided a ruptured ACL but will take up to eight weeks to recover from a knee injury.

The star midfielder could still play in round two of the AFL season with the competition postponed until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the injury against St Kilda on Sunday was still a blow for Ziebell after he battled persistent calf issues during the pre-season.

"I've never done one before, but I know a few blokes who have and I thought medial (injury) straight away," Ziebell said.

"I got a scan on Monday and revealed exactly what the doctors thought and that's a higher-grade medial strain and probably miss six-to-eight weeks.

"It's not ideal, but if there's a time to be injured, it's probably now."

Ziebell was one of three Kangaroos players alongside defender Josh Walker (concussion) and Paul Ahearn (hamstring) to be injured in the comeback two-point victory over the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

The 29-year-old said it would be an unique challenge trying to rehabilitate his knee during the AFL's shutdown period.

"The next month I'll probably be stuck in a brace and a couple of our physios will be in contact. You can do most of the (recovery) stuff through FaceTime," Ziebell said.

"On Monday a lot of the boys were loading up on exercise equipment.

"I was in there grabbing what I can for my knee rehab so I'll be able to most of my stuff from home."

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Tigers’ Riewoldt defends AFL players

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt has defended the AFL players’ approach to pay negotiations with the league amid the game’s financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Suns skipper Swallow accepts AFL ban

David Swallow will miss Gold Coast’s next AFL match when the competition resumes after he accepted a one-match ban for striking.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers launch AFL season with eerie win

Richmond has overcome a dogged Carlton to open their premiership defence with a 24-point win at an empty MCG.

AAP Newswire