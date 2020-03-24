AAP AFL

Suns skipper Swallow accepts AFL ban

By AAP Newswire

David Swallow. - AAP

1 of 1

David Swallow's AFL return will come one week later than the rest of the competition after the Gold Coast co-captain accepted a suspension for striking.

Swallow was offered a one-week ban for striking Port Adelaide's Justin Westhoff during the Suns' 47-point defeat at Metricon Stadium.

He opted not to challenge the ruling and will miss Gold Coast's next match.

The Suns are scheduled to play Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in round two, but that fixture is uncertain with the AFL postponed until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

North Melbourne defender Jasper Pittard, Port Adelaide goal sneak Steven Motlop, Fremantle young gun Bailey Banfield and Essendon star Michael Hurley all accepted financial sanctions after being cited from round one matches.

In the AFLW, six players, including Melbourne star Daisy Pearce, were charged from the weekend's semi-finals.

Pearce, Brittany Gibson (North), Elise O'Dea (Melbourne) and Jade Pregelj (Gold Coast) all received reprimands for minor offences.

GWS captain Alicia Eva (front-on contact) and Collingwood star Brittany Bonnici (rough conduct) received fines.

