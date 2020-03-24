AAP AFL

Veterans could be squeezed out of the AFL

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's Josh Kennedy - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast forward Josh Kennedy concedes there may not be room for him on the club's roster next year even if he wants to continue his AFL career.

The AFL landscape has changed dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with the league initiating brutal cost-cutting measures in a bid to stay financially viable.

Players have already agreed to pay cuts, while staff at league headquarters and at individual clubs have either been let go or placed on unpaid leave.

The competition has been put on hold until at least May 31 and there's no guarantees another game will be played this year.

Kennedy is in the final stage of his decorated career and there was a chance the 32-year-old would have retired at the end of this season anyway.

But if the shortened - or abandoned - season leaves Kennedy fresh and wanting to play on in 2021 he's not sure if there will be room for him, given the AFL may drastically cut list sizes next year to reduce costs.

"Who knows where the industry is going," Kennedy told Perth radio station 6PR.

"There's been a lot of cuts this year in terms of jobs and money.

"The years after are going to be hard to get it back up to where the AFL was.

"They might cut list sizes.

"All those things will come in (to my decision) and it just depends where the football club sees me and a lot of the guys in that situation.

"But for now we can't think about it, that's way too far ahead.

"We are just trying to make sure we stay healthy and do the right thing by what the government is saying."

Veteran players at other AFL clubs could find themselves in the same position as Kennedy.

Latest articles

National

Bikie gets more jail time for guard attack

A bikie who assaulted a West Australian prison guard, causing him significant injuries, has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW introduces emergency COVID-19 bill

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders under an emergency NSW bill which has some “extraordinary” amendments.

AAP Newswire
National

Corporation offers retailers rent relief

Retailers in Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands are being offered rent relief to stem the impact of the economic downturn from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Tigers launch AFL season with eerie win

Richmond has overcome a dogged Carlton to open their premiership defence with a 24-point win at an empty MCG.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Don’t ‘screw’ the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game’s financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

AAP Newswire