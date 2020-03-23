AAP AFL

Suns’ Swallow suspended for one AFL game

By AAP Newswire

David Swallow of Gold Coast - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast skipper David Swallow will miss round two of the AFL season, whenever that may be, after copping a one-week suspension.

The key midfielder was booked for striking Port Adelaide veteran Justin Westhoff in the Suns' 47-point loss to the Power on Saturday night.

The incident at Metricon Stadium was deemed as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Swallow will miss one game if he accepts an early guilty plea.

The Suns are scheduled to play Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in round two, but that fixture is uncertain with the AFL postponed until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

North Melbourne defender Jasper Pittard, Power goal sneak Steven Motlop, Fremantle young gun Bailey Banfield and Essendon star Michael Hurley can accept financial sanctions after being cited from round one matches.

In the AFLW, six players, including Melbourne star Daisy Pearce, were charged from the weekend's semi-finals.

But Pearce, GWS captain Alicia Eva, Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood), Brittany Gibson (North), Elise O'Dea (Melbourne) and Jade Pregelj (Gold Coast) have been offered reprimands or fines.

