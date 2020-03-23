Lions veteran slams crowdless AFL games

Known for his on-field aggression, even Brisbane enforcer Mitch Robinson found it hard to get motivated playing in an empty MCG with the AFL on the brink of shutting down.

The hard-nosed utility featured in the Lions 28-point round one loss to Hawthorn on Sunday.

As the players went into halftime of the clash, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan was announcing the premiership season's suspension until at least June.

Despite not discovering news of the historic postponement until after the game, Robinson described the match as having an ominous feel to it.

"I had no attached feelings in the Hawthorn game. I knew that soon as I ran out," Robinson wrote in a column for Fox Sports.

"I've run through a banner 191 times and that's my signal to switch on and get ready for battle.

"I obviously wanted to win but my passion I can always count on was lacking.

"This time it felt somewhat superficial, in the sense that everyone had an eerie feeling this might be the first and last game of the 2020 season we play."

Brisbane chief executive Greg Swann told Lions members that tough decisions would have to be made in the wake of the shutdown.

"We're committed to ensuring that your club still exists in six months' time, in a years time and in 50 years time," Swann said.

"We will be implementing a series of significant measures that will shore up our finances and we will aim to be as transparent as possible.

"There are many people who are impacted by the AFL's decision, not least of which are our loyal and hard-working staff and players."

Swann previously said the club could lose up to $5 million if crowds were locked out of attending AFL games.