AFL pair apologise for breaking guidelines

North Melbourne AFL players Nick Larkey and Cameron Zurhaar have apologised for organising a party and breaking social distancing guidelines.

The pair of 21-year-olds are housemates and were the hosts of a gathering in Kensington on Sunday night, hours after playing in the Kangaroos' win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Neighbours complained of a disturbance late at night but police were not called.

The Kangaroos followed up on a neighbour's complaint on Monday morning.

"The club has spoken to Nick Larkey and Cameron Zurhaar about a gathering at their home last night, which caused a disturbance to neighbours," the club said in a statement on Monday.

"Both players have apologised unreservedly for the noise created and have acknowledged their actions were inappropriate given the current climate and social distancing measures.

"The club understands police were not called to the address.

"The players have been encouraged to apologise to their neighbours in person."

The incident comes after the AFL announced a shutdown of the competition until at least May 31 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, former AFLW player Meg Hutchins has taken to social media to call out players who had planned 'Mad Monday' celebrations after the sudden cancellation of the women's competition.

Hutchins tweeted: "Take note any #AFLW player(s) planning any form of end of season Mad Monday type of gathering. I've already seen a few over social media in the last 24-hours...... pull your heads in, stop being selfish, and be the role models you are privileged to be."