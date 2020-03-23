AAP AFL

Port Adelaide in quarantine after AFL game

By AAP Newswire

All Port Adelaide players and staff who travelled to the Gold Coast for Saturday's AFL round-one game are now in quarantine for 14 days.

Players, coaches and staff are self-isolating for two weeks at the behest of the South Australian government and SA health officials.

"Port Adelaide fully supports this decision ... the club acknowledges every precaution must be taken against the spread of the coronavirus," Port said in a statement on Monday.

The SA government on Sunday introduced strict border controls which require any person entering the state to self-isolate for 14 days as the Power returned to Adelaide.

The AFL competition has been suspended until at least May 31 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

