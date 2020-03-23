AAP AFL

Robertson’s eerie Lions debut at empty MCG

By AAP Newswire

Deven Robertson Brisbane Lions - AAP

1 of 1

Before Brisbane's Deven Robertson stepped out on Sunday night, Marlion Pickett was the last player to make his AFL debut at the MCG.

Pickett did so in front of 100,014 spectators, instantly becoming a Richmond life member as he starred in the Tigers' 2019 grand final victory last September.

On Sunday, Robertson ran onto an eerily quiet empty stadium and the AFL announced mid-game that the season would be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brisbane's first pick in last year's draft was a late inclusion to face Hawthorn after a hamstring injury ruled out former Hawks defender Grant Birchall.

Lions coach Chris Fagan said he felt for Robertson, 18, making his debut in such a surreal situation.

To top it all off, the Hawks broke a four-game losing streak against the Lions, winning by 28 points.

"Not the usual fun and excitement, I guess, that you have with a first-rounder," Fagan said.

"I know we did as much as we could as a club (to make it a special occasion for Robertson). His parents were over to witness the jumper presentation today.

"It was all a little bit quieter than it normally would be for a first game, so a little bit disappointing for him.

"But he'll probably never forget his first game and the circumstances surrounding it.

"He knew that if (Birchall) didn't play he'd be in, so I don't think he was sweating on it."

Fagan said the Lions would attempt to deal with the competition shutting down until June in the best way possible.

"I think us older heads are more counsellors to our younger players and (can) use this opportunity to educate them about resilience," he said.

"We're all a bit flat, dumbfounded, numb.

"The harsh reality of the situation the world finds itself in at the moment hit us right between the eyes."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Tigers launch AFL season with eerie win

Richmond has overcome a dogged Carlton to open their premiership defence with a 24-point win at an empty MCG.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers ready to go as AFL gets green light

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is delighted with his side’s near-flawless preparation for the 2020 AFL season.

AAP Newswire