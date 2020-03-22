AAP AFL

AFL must respect virus advice: Clarkson

By AAP Newswire

Hawks head coach Alastair Clarkson meets Gilbert McAdam - AAP

1 of 1

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has urged Australians to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously as the AFL shut downs after one round.

His comments came following the Hawks' 28-point victory over Brisbane on Sunday, with the AFL announcing during the MCG clash that the competition would be suspended until at least June.

Clarkson found out in the third quarter via Hawthorn football boss Graham Wright about the AFL's decision.

They attempted to shield players from the news during the contest, but Clarkson said word had already filtered out by the time he arrived in the rooms post-game.

Clarkson insisted the AFL had to play its part in helping Australia, and the world, tackle the health crisis.

"The most significant thing is, now we've been told that our industry's shut down, we've got to get ourselves isolated as well," he said.

"Probably the thing we need to do as a country, every citizen, is take it really seriously.

"I'm not sure to this point in time (whether Australians have done that), it's probably a little bit of the Aussie way to say 'I'm bulletproof' and 'she'll be right'.

"It was inevitable we (the AFL) were going to get shut down and it was getting closer and closer.

"As disappointed as we are in terms of what's happened with our industry, we've got a much bigger issue here and we need to respect the advice."

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said his entire club, like everyone, was "dumbfounded" by the coronavirus crisis.

"The harsh reality of the situation the world finds itself in at the moment hit us right between the eyes today," he said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Tigers launch AFL season with eerie win

Richmond has overcome a dogged Carlton to open their premiership defence with a 24-point win at an empty MCG.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers ready to go as AFL gets green light

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is delighted with his side’s near-flawless preparation for the 2020 AFL season.

AAP Newswire