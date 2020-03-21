AAP AFL

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

By AAP Newswire

Coach Luke Beveridge. - AAP

1 of 1

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge questioned the AFL's decision to play under compromised conditions after his side's opening-round loss to Collingwood.

The league delivered new protocols this week amid the coronavirus crisis, ordering players to avoid unnecessary contact.

They were advised to cease sharing water bottles, hugging and shaking hands.

Even the 'high-five' was outlawed despite far more contact occurring during the natural course of play.

The Magpies celebrated one of their goals during a 52-point at Marvel Stadium on Friday night with a 'foot shake' and social distancing measures put in place meant they did not link arms during their team song.

Beveridge indicated he was broadly supportive of football continuing at this time, but raised concerns over the logic used in placing those extra conditions on players.

"You can't have your cake and eat it too," Beveridge said.

"If we're playing, we're playing. We can't then be saying don't sing the song with your arms around each other.

"If you're playing, the assumption is that everyone who is playing hasn't got the virus. That's the assumption.

"If you're bumping each other, tackling each other, flying against each other and hitting each other, I reckon that's a lot worse than singing a song with your arms around each other.

"All that peripheral stuff, if we can't do that, then why are we playing the game?"

Beveridge acknowledged there were positive social effects of playing football during the coronavirus crisis.

"Maybe we can bring a bit of brightness into peoples' lives when there's so many things that they've got to consider," he said.

Meanwhile, Beveridge revealed the Bulldogs had been in contact with rival clubs about scheduling scratch matches for players who aren't involved in AFL matches.

With all major state leagues postponed, there is nowhere for players currently outside their clubs' best 22 to find match practice.

The Bulldogs have been involved in talks to play a limited 'reserves' match against Carlton on Friday before their AFL round two meeting, which is scheduled for Saturday.

But talks are on hold as the two clubs wait for the all-clear from the AFL and medical authorities.

Latest articles

Foxy and JR

Shepparton News Netball Show: Week 24

It’s the weekend that matters with grand finals taking place across the region. Tyler and Aydin team up to run through all the key match ups

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

MFL Footy Show: Week 24

It will be Tongala v Nathalia on Saturday, with one team emering Murray Football League premiers. Foxy and JR are joined by Tyler ahead of the weekend’s match

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

GVL Footy Show: Week 24

It’s set to be a bumper clash in the Goulburn Valley League, with Kyabram v Echuca facing off in the grand final. Foxy and JR preview the action

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Magpies’ Pendlebury awaits virus results

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley expects more AFL players to be tested for coronavirus after Magpies captain Scott Pendlebury experienced cold symptoms.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers launch AFL season with eerie win

Richmond has overcome a dogged Carlton to open their premiership defence with a 24-point win at an empty MCG.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies score impressive AFLW win over Lions

Collingwood have inflicted back-to-back losses on the Lions in AFLW action on Saturday, running out 29-point winners in Brisbane.

AAP Newswire