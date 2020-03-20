Crows great Sloane among AFL best: Nicks

New Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks may have been half-joking.

He reckons Crows coaches are considering hoisting a banner for captain Rory Sloane to run through before his 200th AFL game on Saturday against Sydney.

"We're still in touch with the AFL about what we can actually do around it," Nicks told reporters on Friday.

"The history is, you have a banner up (and) I know a banner has been made. You may see some coaches pulling up a banner which would be a first."

Despite no crowd being allowed into Adelaide Oval for the fixture, Nicks is serious about how the Crows mark the milestone of their universally-admired leader.

"He is respected around the league, I know he is," the first-year head coach said of Sloane.

"I have been at a number of other clubs where it's always discussed, the best players in the game, what level of respect they earn, and he is one of those guys that sits right up on top

"You go back to (Richmond great) Matty Richardson days when he was playing, he was just loved by the whole league who love the way he went about it, the passion he showed.

"Sloaney sits up in that category, he has got a massive amount of respect."

Sloane leads Adelaide as sole captain for the first time, after Taylor Walker stepped down from the co-captaincy, with Nicks their coach for their first time, in their season-opener against the Swans.

Both clubs enter the fresh season with pundits doubtful about their finals prospects.

But Nicks was in no doubt about the challenge the Sydneysiders presented.

"They're young side, they have probably had 12 months of being in that space working with their playing group ... they're a year down the track," Nicks said.

"They're going to bring a real fight, I know that.

"The contest, it's going to be on.

"Our guys are really looking forward to it because it's something that we are in our infancy right now of working on that, we are really driving contest as our number one priority.

"We haven't nailed it yet throughout the pre-season consistently.

"We have had some patches ... just the consistency of it needs to be right on, especially in four quick quarters, we want to come out ready to go because Sydney are very good at that."