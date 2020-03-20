Doonan departs Blues before AFLW finals

Carlton forward Joanne Doonan won't take part in the AFLW finals and will return home to Ireland in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doonan and the club came to the agreement the 25-year-old departs Australia amid the evolving health crisis.

The Demons' Irish duo Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick are also leaving Melbourne ahead of the finals with concerns over whether they'd be able to travel back to Ireland after the season.

Doonan joined Carlton as their second AFLW rookie for the 2020 season and played two games.

GM of women's football Ash Brown said Carlton were understanding and supportive of Doonan's decision to head home before Sunday's match against Brisbane.

"We are in unique and evolving circumstances at the moment so it is important that we look after the safety of our people," Brown said.

"We respect the fact that Jo has made this extremely difficult decision on the eve of the club's 2020 finals berth.

"Although she will be sorely missed, we will continue to support Jo throughout this challenging time and wish her and her family all the best back home in Ireland."