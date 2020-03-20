English up to huge ruck challenge in AFL

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge doesn't want to place too much pressure on Tim English ahead of the young gun's important ruck battle with Brodie Grundy on Friday night.

But chances are the West Australian beanpole is already feeling it as he prepares to tackle the enormous task of shutting down Collingwood's dual All-Australian star.

In two meetings last year, Grundy amassed 47 disposals, 29 contested possessions and 108 hitouts to steer the Pies to a pair of narrow victories.

"I think Grundy, the last two times we've played Collingwood, has accumulated six Brownlow votes," Beveridge said.

"Tim will have support in the ruck and sometimes those Brownlow votes come from not just hitouts, it's around the footy and who's helping.

"And we've been close in those games but I imagine Friday night, Tim will give a better account of himself."

Like English, the Bulldogs have been widely tipped as big improvers in 2020.

They will welcome new recruits Alex Keath and Josh Bruce into their side and have been boosted by the inclusion boom young key position player Aaron Naughton.

The 20-year-old suffered a knee injury during the pre-season series - to the opposite knee that he hurt during last year's finals series - but has been cleared to take on the Pies.

He will line up alongside Bruce in a dangerous forward line, with fellow tall Josh Schache left out.

Ben Cavarra will make his debut in odd circumstances, given the stands will be empty with unprecedented measures in place to stop the coronavirus spread.

The 24-year-old small forward was overlooked at several drafts before being give a chance at the end of 2018 and endured a series of injury setbacks in his first year at the club.

But he has earned his spot in the round one team on the back of a strong summer preparation and is expected to add some creativity in attack.