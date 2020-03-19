AAP AFL

Travel can help Sydney Swans soar: Rampe

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans co-skipper Dane Rampe.

Co-captain Dane Rampe admits Sydney harbour some trepidation about flying to Adelaide, but his AFL side are ready to accept the reality that is their uncertain future.

The league on Wednesday decided to push on with round one despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted the federal government to take drastic action in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus..

Eight clubs are based outside Melbourne, meaning travel will be a logistical challenge for as long as the start of this unique season lasts.

Fremantle donned face masks as the first to get a glimpse of the AFL's brave new world on Thursday, boarding a charter flight as clubs hastily finalised accommodation arrangements that would help allow players to practice social distancing.

The Swans start their campaign against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, when Lance Franklin's absence will no longer be the biggest talking point.

"There is a little bit (of trepidation about travelling), but it's just the reality," Rampe told reporters via an online press conference.

"We've been assured by the AFL, who have been assured by the government, that it's safe and they're taking the necessary precautions.

"We're just rolling with the punches and that's going to be an ongoing thing. The way we travel this week will probably be different to the way we travel in two weeks."

Rampe, who is was awaiting an "inevitable lockdown period", suggested teammates were taking a glass half-full view as they push for finals after failing to finish in the top eight for the first time under coach John Longmire.

"It's another way to unite ... a chance to bond and see something through together," the gun defender said.

"They're difficult circumstances, we haven't experienced any of this before.

"It's pretty interesting but we'll deal with it the best way we can, hopefully do it better than any other team."

The 29-year-old added the Swans were content with the idea of squeezing more games into a short space of time than is the norm, backing the AFL to ensure no team is disadvantaged in a rejigged fixture.

"That's something completely out of our control ... we'll take whatever comes at us," Rampe said.

