Demons name debutants for West Coast trip

Melbourne have named two debutants for their AFL round-one clash with West Coast on Sunday, with Toby Bedford and Kysaiah Pickett set for the step up.

The small forwards make the trip west on a charter flight with the Demons after impressing through the pre-season.

Veteran Nathan Jones (Achilles) and Christian Salem (glandular fever) will be unavailable until round two while top draft pick Luke Jackson will be in the extended squad but is set to miss out.

The club also confirmed on Thursday that luckless utility Aaron vandenBerg would be sidelined for up to three months after breaking his foot in the final Marsh Series game against Hawthorn.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said the debutants would bring an added level of excitement, with Pickett the nephew of former North Melbourne and Port Adelaide star Byron Pickett

"Pickett's just got genuine excitement for us," Goodwin said.

"He's a small forward that brings a lot of aerial presence but also ground-level pressure, and he's got an enormous amount of talent.

"We think he's going to offer our forward line a different look.

"A small forward who can really pressurise the opposition and have an inside-50 finish is something we've really been looking for."

The Demons have won two of their last five clashes with West Coast in Perth and this year fancy their chances in an empty stadium due to coronavirus conditions.

Goodwin said a "silver lining" of the coronavirus was that travelling teams won't have to play in front of the intimidating Eagles supporters at Optus Stadium.

"There's a silver lining in everything," Goodwin said.

"They're a very parochial crowd and a very proud football state, so to play West Coast over there, who we know are an unbelievable side, with no crowd, we think that evens up the playing field from our end.

"We're looking forward to getting over there and playing them in that sort of environment."

Goodwin put his side through their paces at Casey Fields in outer Melbourne on Saturday to prepare for playing with no fans.