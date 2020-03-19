Daw sent home sick from Roos’ AFL training

North Melbourne's Majak Daw has a "common cold" but Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw is unsure if he will be tested for coronavirus.

Daw will be named in the Roos' AFL squad to face St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday despite being sent home from training on Thursday.

If the 29-year-old does play it will be his first AFL game since August 2018 after his recovery from injuries suffered in a fall off the Bolte Bridge in December of that year.

Shaw said Daw was one of a "couple" of Kangaroos players who recently had to be sent home from the club with minor illness.

"It's just based on precaution. If he (Daw) came in with the same illness four months ago, he'd be training," Shaw told reporters.

"He's got the sniffles, he doesn't seem too bad.

"Our docs have been fantastic in making sure we take all the right precautions.

"I've got no idea (if he will be tested). I stay way away from that and let the professionals do their job."

"We haven't taken any risk with them (the players) but Maj is the only one at the moment."

In team news, captain Jack Ziebell has been declared fit to take on the Saints in round one after overcoming injury troubles.

Star forward Ben Brown also looks set to take his place, but has to get through training to prove his fitness following a calf injury during the pre-season.

"Hopefully he gets through and if all boxes are ticked he'll line up on Sunday," Shaw said.

Former Brisbane defender Josh Walker will make his first appearance for the Roos after moving to Arden St in the off-season.

"(Walker's) done a fantastic job since he got here," Shaw said.

"He came in of not much break - Brisbane had a full finals series, (but) we finished a bit earlier."