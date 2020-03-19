AAP AFL

Daw sent home sick from Roos’ AFL training

By AAP Newswire

Majak Daw of the Kangaroos - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne's Majak Daw has a "common cold" but Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw is unsure if he will be tested for coronavirus.

Daw will be named in the Roos' AFL squad to face St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday despite being sent home from training on Thursday.

If the 29-year-old does play it will be his first AFL game since August 2018 after his recovery from injuries suffered in a fall off the Bolte Bridge in December of that year.

Shaw said Daw was one of a "couple" of Kangaroos players who recently had to be sent home from the club with minor illness.

"It's just based on precaution. If he (Daw) came in with the same illness four months ago, he'd be training," Shaw told reporters.

"He's got the sniffles, he doesn't seem too bad.

"Our docs have been fantastic in making sure we take all the right precautions.

"I've got no idea (if he will be tested). I stay way away from that and let the professionals do their job."

"We haven't taken any risk with them (the players) but Maj is the only one at the moment."

In team news, captain Jack Ziebell has been declared fit to take on the Saints in round one after overcoming injury troubles.

Star forward Ben Brown also looks set to take his place, but has to get through training to prove his fitness following a calf injury during the pre-season.

"Hopefully he gets through and if all boxes are ticked he'll line up on Sunday," Shaw said.

Former Brisbane defender Josh Walker will make his first appearance for the Roos after moving to Arden St in the off-season.

"(Walker's) done a fantastic job since he got here," Shaw said.

"He came in of not much break - Brisbane had a full finals series, (but) we finished a bit earlier."

Latest articles

News

Sheed will not attend parliament due to coronavirus concerns

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is not taking any risks amid the coronavirus crisis, electing not travelling to Melbourne when parliament is sitting. The 66-year-old said her age and immunosuppressant medication were reasons for staying in...

James Bennett
News

Locals celebrate dedicated shopping hour at supermarkets

The district’s elderly and those with a disability are celebrating a new dedicated shopping hour at Coles and Woolworths that allows them to browse the aisles in peace. Introduced earlier this week and running from 7 am to...

Madi Chwasta
News

St Brendan’s Church cancels masses due to coronavirus

St Brendan’s Church has announced it will cancel all masses until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. St Brendan’s Church spokesperson Dale Wright said it was a sad decision, but hoped the church could be together again soon. “It is with...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies score impressive AFLW win over Lions

Collingwood have inflicted back-to-back losses on the Lions in AFLW action on Saturday, running out 29-point winners in Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Kangaroos thrash Cats to maintain AFLW run

North Melbourne have practically sealed a spot in the AFLW finals after overhauling an early deficit to hammer the Cats by 46 points in Geelong.

AAP Newswire