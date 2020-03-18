AFLW goes straight into finals mode

AAP AFL

The AFLW's final two rounds have been axed with the competition to enter finals mode this weekend during the coronavirus crisis.

It follows a marathon meeting at AFL House on Wednesday, with league boss Gillon McLachlan confirming men's and women's games would proceed this weekend amid the pandemic.

With 14 sides in this year's competition - including newcomers Gold Coast, Richmond, St Kilda and West Coast - a three-week finals series was introduced for the AFLW's fourth season.

But it remains to be seen if that will happen as planned due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

McLachlan said a AFLW finals fixture schedule will be released on Thursday.

"They're working that through with the players association and football departments," McLachlan told reporters.

North Melbourne lead Conference A while undefeated Fremantle top Conference B after the first six rounds of the season.

If it is a top-six finals system then GWS, Brisbane, Carlton and Melbourne will join the Kangaroos and Dockers in the post-season.

All games will continue to be played behind closed doors due to the federal government's initiatives to contain the spread of coronavirus.

After Adelaide won the 2019 grand final against Carlton in front of a record 53,034 fans, this year's premiership will be decided without spectators.

