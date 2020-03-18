Tigers primed to hit AFL season at pace

AAP AFL

As bizarre as the coronavirus-dominated build-up to the 2020 AFL season has been, from a pure football perspective Richmond coach Damien Hardwick couldn't be happier with his team's preparation.

All Australian defender Bachar Houli has been ruled out of the season opener against Carlton with a calf strain, but Hardwick has a full list to choose from otherwise.

The coach told reporters on Wednesday that Kane Lambert (concussion), Jack Graham (shoulder), Toby Nankervis (groin) and Kamdyn McIntosh (ankle) were all available for selection.

Hardwick backed his players to "create their own atmosphere" in front of thousands of empty seats at the MCG on Thursday night.

"It's an opportunity for us to put some distance on the other sides with regard to that (outstanding) preparation," Hardwick said.

"We're really pleased with the way that we've gone through it.

"... We don't hide from the fact there will be no crowd.

"Fans are very important to the way we play, but ... we celebrate goals and celebrate as a team very well."

Houli was ruled out after limping out of a training session on Tuesday, but the 31-year-old isn't expected to be sidelined for long.

"It's relatively minor, but he'll probably be doubtful for next week," Hardwick said.

"We're not too sure, at this stage he'd be doubtful, but it's not catastrophic by any means.

"It wasn't a massive pull ... so it's going to be a quick heal, we feel."

Hardwick expects the season to go ahead with shortened games with quarters of 16-and-a-half minutes plus time-on.

