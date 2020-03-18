AAP AFL

Green to make GWS AFL debut against Cats

By AAP Newswire

Tom Green - AAP

Boom youngster Tom Green will make his GWS debut in Saturday's AFL opening round clash against Geelong.

Canberra native Green said he is excited to make his debut against the Cats, even if it will feel strange in an empty Giants Stadium.

The teenage midfielder was the Giants' 10th pick in last year's AFL draft and was nominated for the 2019 NEAFL Rising Star Award.

Having impressed during the pre-season, the 19-year-old said he did not feel out of his depth against Richmond's Dustin Martin and Trent Cochin or Sydney's Josh Kennedy and Luke Parker.

"I'm just pumped, it's a really fortunate position to be in," Green said.

"Obviously I hope the games go ahead, I'm just really excited.

"It might be a bit strange in a closed stadium but I'm just pumped to play.

"The season's here and everyone's just keen to get out there.

"I called mum this morning, she was a bit teary she might not be here but she's just pumped because it's what I've always wanted to do."

Giants coach Leon Cameron said Green has earned his place after his displays in pre-season matches.

"He's been in really good form," Cameron said.

"A young kid coming in, in his first year, and being picked in round one is really exciting for us.

"We're really proud of him. We're looking forward to seeing him play on Saturday night."

Cameron said that Lachie Ash is pushing for a starting role and that Zac Williams is training well as he steps up his recovery from an achilles injury.

The Giants coach said they were preparing to play on Saturday but understood the game could be postponed at any time over the next 48 hours.

"The most important thing is that everyone is as safe as they can possibly be," he said.

"If the game goes ahead were ready to go, and I'm pretty sure Geelong will be as well."

