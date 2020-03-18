AAP AFL

New faces to be named for Blues’ AFL game

By AAP Newswire

Jack Martin - AAP

1 of 1

Carlton recruits Jack Martin and Jack Newnes will debut for the Blues if AFL's round one goes ahead.

After making their way to IKON Park from Gold Coast and St Kilda respectively during the off-season, Martin and Newnes will be named to face Richmond behind closed doors at the MCG on Thursday night.

Carlton coach David Teague confirmed the inclusions during a media video conference on Wednesday.

With the season in limbo because of the impacting coronavirus, Teague said he was proud of how his players had kept their focus at training.

"The players are probably mentally preparing to run out there in front of 80-90,000 and all of a sudden there's not going to be too many," Teague said.

"We've talked to our players, we've talked about them doing some work mentally in what it is going to be like running out into the MCG empty."

Veteran forward Eddie Betts, who returned to Carlton after six seasons at Adelaide, has already been ruled out of the clash with a calf injury.

Despite playing just one VFL practice match this year, defender Sam Petrevski-Seton will be named when the Blues reveal their team later on Wednesday to face the Tigers.

Latest articles

National

High Court rejects killer lake mum appeal

The High Court has rejected an appeal by prosecutors against a reduced sentence for Melbourne mum Akon Guode, who killed three of her children in a lake.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison healthy but no coronavirus test

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been passed healthy after a check-up, but has not been tested for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

SA police to check on those self-isolating

South Australian police will check up on people who have returned from overseas to ensure they self-isolate, as a new legal direction has been issued.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Winning the fix for Suns’ AFL talent drain

David Swallow expects Gold Coast’s next wave of bright young talent to commit to the club long-term if the struggling Suns can start winning more AFL games.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies score impressive AFLW win over Lions

Collingwood have inflicted back-to-back losses on the Lions in AFLW action on Saturday, running out 29-point winners in Brisbane.

AAP Newswire