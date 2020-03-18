AAP AFL

Magpies star expects to play this week

By AAP Newswire

Taylor Adams

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams believes the AFL season will commence on schedule this week as players are at low risk of catching coronavirus.

AFL hierarchy will take more advice from government and health officials before announcing on Wednesday if the season, and the AFLW season, will proceed against the backdrop of the pandemic.

The men's home-and-away season, which the AFL has reduced from 22 matches per club to 17, is scheduled to start on Thursday night when Richmond host Carlton at the MCG.

The Magpies are due to kick off their campaign against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, and Adams expects the game to go ahead.

"From the information we received on Monday night, there's a very low risk that someone will contract the virus by playing footy," Adams told RSN.

"That (possibility) is extremely low risk. I'm not saying there's no risk at all, but we've been told there's a low risk of that happening.

"From what we were told on Monday night by the expert, I believe that we can play, and that playing will present no further risk to our health. Right now, I expect to play. I expect to play this week."

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said on Monday that if any player or club official tested positive for the coronavirus, the competition would instantly be put on hold for 14 days.

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury returned to training on Tuesday after his test returned a negative result, and Adams revealed that one other Magpies player was also tested.

"He (Pendlebury) just felt a little bit sick when he got into the club on Friday. Not sick, just sniffly. He just thought 'I'm going to do the right thing', turned around and called the doctor.

"He was tested, and it took a little longer than first expected for the result to come back. He was pretty confident that he was OK.

"I know there was one other player tested."

