AAP AFL

Magpies’ Pendlebury awaits virus results

By AAP Newswire

Pendlebury - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Pendlebury is one of up to four Collingwood players to experience cold-flu-like symptoms as the AFL deals with the unfolding coronavirus crisis.

The Magpies captain has been tested for COVID-19 with results expected back on Tuesday.

Any AFL player who tests positive for coronavirus will force the competition to be shutdown for at least 14 days, possibly longer.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said he expected more players to soon undergo test for coronavirus.

"(Pendlebury) is one of three or four of our guys that have had cold symptoms and have had that checked up," he told Nine's Footy Classified.

"I'd reckon that would be a consistent scenario across the 18 clubs.

"We're a little more aware of it because we understand that we want to keep this at bay as much as possible.

"Pendles himself basically had a bit of a runny nose and was diligent in presenting that to the doc and there was enough there to warrant getting a test.

"Whilst the focus is on one player at the moment, I've got little doubt there are other people in football programs that are in the same situation."

A decision on whether round one goes ahead behind closed doors this weekend will be announced on Tuesday.

Latest articles

Soccer

Cameroon wins CAF Champions League final

Cameroon has been selected to host soccer’s African Champions League final in May in the competition’s first single-game title decider in more than 50 years.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Phoenix star Davila set to self-isolate

Ulises Davila will be among the Wellington Phoenix players self-isolating in Sydney from Tuesday, delaying a planned trip to see his newborn son in Mexico.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League to continue despite coronavirus

Football Federation Australia says the A-League and W-League will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle’s Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL prepares for games without fans

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is preparing to play games without fans present as part of the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire