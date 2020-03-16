AAP AFL

Tigers keen to kick-start AFL season

By AAP Newswire

Richmond Tigers win AFL Grand Final - AAP

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick wants the Tigers' AFL season-opener against Carlton to go ahead as planned as the coronavirus crisis continues to up-end Australian sport.

The Tigers' premiership defence is due to get underway on Thursday night behind closed doors at the MCG, in a fixture that normally attracts around 90,000 supporters.

But there remains uncertainty over whether the opening round will run as scheduled as the AFL grapples with the evolving health pandemic.

Having on Monday already shortened the season from 23 rounds to 17, the AFL are due to make a decision on Tuesday about when round one kicks off.

While mindful of the rapidly changing situation, Hardwick said the Tigers were desperate to take on their arch-rivals.

"From my perspective, my team's perspective, I'd love for it go ahead," Hardwick told Fox Footy's AFL 360.

"I know the situation we're in, and the broader role we have to play in that, but I think it'd be great for a game to get off and going.

"Our players have done a hell of a lot of work and we understand the risks associated with that.

"If they (the AFL) want us to play, we'll play."

Either way, Richmond have postponed the unfurling of their second premiership flag in three years until crowds are allowed back.

Blues coach David Teague, who is entering his first full season in charge of Carlton, said his players are also keen to play.

"Right now they've been looking forward to this moment," Teague told AFL 360.

"My gut feel was most of them were really keen to get out there and play this weekend."

