Boak shuns AFL free agency, stays at Power

By AAP Newswire

Travis Boak at Port Adelaide - AAP

Port Adelaide midfielder Travis Boak has turned his back on free agency and recommitted to the Power until the end of 2022.

The 31-year-old was out of contract and an unrestricted free agent at season's end but has signed a two-year extension, just days after Robbie Gray re-signed until the end of 2021.

"Port Adelaide is special to me, as it is to so many other people, and I couldn't be happier to get the chance to continue to play footy here for the next couple of years," Boak said.

"It's an exciting time at the club and we have a seriously talented group that I am eager to stay a part of.

"I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Boak is Port Adelaide's reigning best and fairest winner, claiming the 2019 John Cahill Medal after averaging 30 disposals and seven clearances across 21 games.

He won the same honour in 2011, while he was All-Australian in 2013 and 2014.

Drafted at Pick 5 in the 2006 AFL draft, Boak has played 264 games for Port Adelaide, and captained the club between 2013 and 2018.

"The way Travis prepares himself is an inspiration to those around him. He is the ultimate professional," Power general manager of football Chris Davies said.

"He had a wonderful 2019 season and is in great shape to attack this coming season. Having someone of his quality as both a player and person will be important in our success."

