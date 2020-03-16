AAP AFL

Magpies duo cleared for AFL opener

By AAP Newswire

Taylor Adams. - AAP

1 of 1

Collingwood say tough midfielder Taylor Adams has overcome a hip complaint and will play in Friday night's season opener against Western Bulldogs.

Adams - who missed almost three months with an adductor injury last year - suffered what coach Nathan Buckley termed a "jarred hip" during a practice match on March 8.

But the Magpies' vice-captain has been cleared to play against the Bulldogs in a fixture that is set to play out behind closed doors amid the coronavirus crisis.

Goal sneak Jaidyn Stephenson is also set to play despite hurting his left hand during a VFL practice match on Saturday.

Scans later revealed bruising, but no broken bones.

It was a positive result for Stephenson, whose preparation for the 2020 campaign had been interrupted by a bout of glandular fever over summer.

The news isn't so good for star midfielder Adam Treloar, who will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

Treloar hurt his left hamstring during a practice match on March 1 and could be fit to return in round two.

Latest articles

World

European countries tighten restrictions

Border closures have been stepped up, especially in Europe, as countries try to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ central bank slashes rate to 0.25%

New Zealand’s central bank has cut the country’s interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.

AAP Newswire
World

Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

The pope has prayed for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stores open amid Italy’s coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle’s Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

AAP Newswire
AFL

Winning the fix for Suns’ AFL talent drain

David Swallow expects Gold Coast’s next wave of bright young talent to commit to the club long-term if the struggling Suns can start winning more AFL games.

AAP Newswire