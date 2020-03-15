AAP AFL

AFLW Demons to examine perfect Dockers

By AAP Newswire

The AFLW Dockers - AAP

1 of 1

Fremantle's quest for a perfect season will be put to the test next weekend when they take on Melbourne in a blockbuster AFLW clash in Perth.

The Dockers posted their sixth straight win of the season when they came from 17 points down in the third quarter to post a 15-point win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Fremantle lead Conference B with a perfect 6-0 record, but they are set to face a huge challenge against Melbourne next Sunday.

The Demons (4-2) are in third spot in the same conference, and just percentage ahead of Collingwood after losing to Carlton on Saturday.

Only the top three teams in each conference qualify for the finals.

"They're a good side, they've always just fallen short of finals when they probably expected to (make them) - so they'll have a lot of motivation to do it," Fremantle coach Trent Cooper said of Melbourne.

"It would be a cracking game at Freo Oval - hopefully it goes ahead, really looking forward to that

"We had a really good game against them at Casey Fields last year - it was a cracking standard of a game."

By that "hopefully" comment, Cooper is referring to the dramatic impact the coronavirus has had on world sport.

Some sports have either cancelled their season or postponed games.

Most of round six of the AFLW was played under lockout conditions, and there's some doubt as to whether next round can even go ahead.

There's even some talk the AFLW might cut the final two rounds and go straight to a grand final next week - in which Fremantle and North Melbourne would qualify given they currently sit on top of their conferences.

But for the moment that's speculation, and Cooper is bracing his players for a tough challenge against the Demons.

Gold Coast also kept their slim finals hopes alive with a comprehensive 25-point win over West Coast.

The Eagles' only goal of the 5.3 (33) to 1.2 (8) loss came midway through the final quarter.

GWS soared to second spot in Conference A with a five-point win over Adelaide.

Expansion club Richmond created unwanted history on Saturday with the lowest ever score in AFLW.

The Tigers posted just 0.3 (3) in their 39-point loss to St Kilda.

Brisbane's bid for finals action is a tad shaky following their 29-point loss to the Magpies.

The Lions have now lost two straight games to slip to third in their conference, with Gold Coast now just one win and percentage adrift.

Brisbane have the chance to ease the pressure on themselves when they take on the winless Tigers on Friday night.

Latest articles

National

No room for complacency on virus: Albanese

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has delivered an address to the nation on the coronavirus, saying it is the toughest health crisis in decades.

AAP Newswire
National

Public health emergency declared in SA

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in SA, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 20.

AAP Newswire
National

Major events dumped, postponed after virus

A number of major sporting and other events have either been cancelled or closed to spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle’s Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

AAP Newswire
AFL

Winning the fix for Suns’ AFL talent drain

David Swallow expects Gold Coast’s next wave of bright young talent to commit to the club long-term if the struggling Suns can start winning more AFL games.

AAP Newswire