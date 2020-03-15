AAP AFL

GWS stun Crows by five points in AFLW

By AAP Newswire

Greater Western Sydney are on track to play finals footy after snaring their fourth win of the AFLW season, stunning reigning premiers Adelaide on Sunday by five points.

On-baller Alyce Parker was everywhere as the Giants won 4.2 (26) to 3.3 (21) at Richmond Oval in front of a handful of fans because of the coronavirus pandemic lockout.

Skilful 19-year-old left-footer Parker collected an imposing 30 touches to be best-afield while Irishwoman Cora Staunton was a powerhouse up forward, marking strongly and kicking two crucial goals.

The Crows, now all but out of finals calculations after suffering their fourth loss in six games, made a late charge in the final term when former GWS star Courtney Gum steered through her second goal for the game to get them within less than a goal.

But the Giants, who had played with passion and desperation all day, refused to concede in the pressure-packed final three minutes, having the ball on their half-forward line when the final siren sounded.

GWS coach Alan McConnell was delighted with his side's gutsy win.

"I felt we were really relentless and tough and when they got a late goal and got within five points, I thought we were composed and really organised behind the ball. I'm really quite proud of the girls," he said.

"This is probably the most credentialed team we've beaten."

Crows premiership coach Matthew Clarke conceded it would be tough for his side to now make the finals.

"If you do the maths there might be a 0.05 per cent chance but ultimately that was our opportunity to put ourselves right back in the mix," he said.

While he thought his side was right back in the contest when Gum booted her late goal, he felt the Giants had deserved their first win against the Crows.

"On balance, across the game, a lot of the statistics suggest GWS had the better of it," he said.

Rebecca Beeson (20 disposals) and Tait Mackrill (19) were influential for the Giants, while the Crows, as has been the case all season, were best served by Anne Hatchard and Ebony Marinoff, who again had more than their share of the ball.

