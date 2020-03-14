AAP AFL

Blues’ Betts ruled out of AFL opener

By AAP Newswire

Eddie Beets has been sidelined with a calf injury

Eddie Betts' Carlton homecoming party has been put on ice, with the veteran forward ruled out of the Blues' AFL season-opener.

The 33-year-old will miss up to four weeks after injuring his calf at Carlton's IKON Park headquarters on Saturday.

The training mishap means Betts will sit out the Blues' round one clash against reigning premiers Richmond on Thursday night, which will be played in an empty MCG because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Given the nature of this injury, Eddie is likely to miss 3-4 weeks and will be unavailable for selection for the start of the upcoming AFL season," Carlton football boss Brad Lloyd said.

Betts played 184 games for the Blues before heading to Adelaide in 2014, kicking 310 goals from 132 matches for the Crows.

He rejoined Carlton in the off-season, delighting the Blues faithful.

