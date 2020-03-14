AFLW star Morrison’s ACL tear confirmed

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

The alarming rate of serious knee injuries in the AFLW has continued with scans confirming Nina Morrison has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament graft in her right knee.

It is the unlucky 19-year-old's second major injury to the same knee after she ruptured the ACL in February last year.

The latest injury occurred during the third quarter of Geelong's 46-point loss to North Melbourne on Friday night.

The sight of Morrison being stretchered from the ground left Cats captain Mel Hickey in tears.

Morrison is the 14th AFLW player to suffer a torn ACL this season.

"We are all gutted," Cats coach Paul Hood said post-match on Friday night.

"I feel so sad for Nina.

"Footy can be a brutal game and we know that we have to pick ourselves up, stay a united group and get ready to prepare for the next game, but it's going to take a little bit of time at the moment.

"The group is really determined to stay tight, we have a lot of wonderful people here, wonderful players who are so united and look after each other.

"We will wrap our arms around Nina, wrap our arms around her family and do our very best to help her come back bigger and better than ever."

Geelong teammate Jordan Ivey was also helped from the ground by trainers during the final quarter on Friday night.

Hood said Ivey's rolled ankle was not a long-term injury.

