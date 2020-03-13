Kangaroos thrash Cats to maintain AFLW run

North Melbourne have all but sewn up a berth in the AFLW finals series after fighting back from three goals down to defeat Geelong by 46 points at Kardinia Park.

The Kangaroos coughed up the first three majors of the game and looked headed for an upset loss on Friday.

But inspired by Jasmine Garner, arguably the best player in the competition, North responded to the challenge in devastating fashion, booting the last 10 goals of the game to execute a 64-point turnaround and run out 10.6 (66) to 3.2 (20) victors.

After a quiet first half, Garner roared into life, finishing up with 18 touches (12 contested), seven clearances, six tackles, six marks and three goals to play an instrumental role in holding the Cats scoreless in the second half.

"She's probably one of the most natural footballers I've seen play the game," North captain Emma Kearney said of Garner post-match.

"To have her rack up the disposals in the midfield and having that bigger body for us, but also her ability to kick goals is outstanding ... she's a sensational player."

Geelong's loss was compounded by 19-year-old Nina Morrison and Jordan Ivey both appearing to sustain serious leg injuries.

Morrison suffered a suspected ruptured ACL in her right knee, continuing the alarming incidence of serious knee injuries in the AFLW.

She tore the ACL in the same knee last year.

The sight of Morrison being stretchered from the ground left Geelong captain Mel Hickey in tears.

Meanwhile, an emotional Ivey was also distraught as she was helped from the ground by trainers in the final quarter.

North Melbourne were cruelly denied a place in the post-season last year due to the lopsided nature of the 2019 conferences.

But if Adelaide lose to GWS on Sunday, the Kangaroos will confirm their place in the top three of Conference A with two rounds still to play.

Their fifth win in succession saw North maintain their grip on top spot in their conference as they continue to firm as premiership favourites.

Geelong had no answers for star Kangaroos quartet Emma Kearney (21), Ashleigh Riddell (23), Jenna Bruton (21) and Garner who combined for a whopping 83 disposals.

But after being dominated for most of the first half, the visitors lifted themselves off the canvas, a resurgence sparked by vice-captain Brittany Gibson who kicked a superb six-pointer on the run from 40 metres out late in the second period.

Given the match served as the last opportunity for fans to watch live senior footy for the foreseeable future due to measures to safeguard against the coronavirus pandemic, Kearney was appreciative of the crowd that showed up in Geelong.

"It's a tough time, not just in Australia but in the world, and the AFL is doing everything they can to make sure the community is safe and the players are safe," she said.