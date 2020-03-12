Blues sign former Tiger Moore in AFL

Carlton have signed former Richmond forward Callum Moore as a rookie via the AFL supplemental selection period.

The 23-year-old, who played eight AFL games and kicked five goals for the Tigers over four seasons, earned a spot on Carlton's list after impressing as a train-on player.

With key forwards Charlie Curnow (knee) and Harry McKay (groin) both sidelined for round one, Moore could conceivably feature for his new club early in the season.

"Callum has done everything he could ever since being invited to train with the playing group: we're delighted to add him to our football club," Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

"He's a really impressive athlete and has shown that he's a difficult match-up for opposition defenders. We think he's going to add a new element to our group with his size and speed.

"Callum has been one of the best forwards in the VFL for a long period of time and we believe he's an AFL talent.

Meanwhile former Bulldog Lukas Webb, who trained with Carlton over summer, has signed on to play with the club's VFL affiliate, the Northern Blues, for the 2020 season.