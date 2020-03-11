Swans stay Lakeside amid ongoing SCG wait

Of the various changes at AFL club Sydney over the past year, the redevelopment of Lakeside Oval might just be the most important given the ongoing wait for access to the SCG.

The iconic venue is hosting trans-Tasman ODIs on Friday and Sunday, the latter falling just six days prior to the Swans' season-opening clash with Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

It's fair to say the scheduling of cricket games in mid-March pleased few at the Swans, who hold out hope the venue's drop-in pitch debate will swing in their favour.

But the upside is John Longmire's men, who trained at a range of venues dotted around Sydney during a nomadic 2019 pre-season, will continue to use the full-sized training oval they've called home throughout summer.

"It's the first time we've ever had it. To have access to a ground of that size and quality has been really important," Longmire told AAP.

"The surface is great. Even during that heavy rain period, we still didn't miss a training session.

"We used to only be able to do 14 versus 14, it (prior to redevelopment) wasn't big enough and the tram line went down the wing.

"But we're obviously keen to get on the SCG as quickly as possible. Our players love training there."

The Swans' first home game in 2020 is against Essendon on March 27.

There was a three-day break between the 2015 World Cup final and the ensuing AFL season opener at the MCG, however, the notable difference is that venue has a drop-in pitch.

The SCG Trust last year formed a subcommittee to consider the merits of an AFL push to introduce a drop-in wicket at its ground, with Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW making their concerns clear.

"I just look at what's happened everywhere else," Longmire said.

"We've seen some great cricket played this summer on drop-in wickets. Adelaide Oval, the MCG, now Perth. Test matches.

"There's always going to be good wickets and bad wickets. Drop-ins aren't immune to that either."

The SCG was pushed to its limits last year when the demolition of Allianz Stadium meant it was also hosting NRL, Super Rugby and A-League contests.

"Every year there are discussions (about access)," Longmire said.

"When we're contractually able to get on it then when it's actually right (to train on), when the cricket wicket is gone.

"You have to allow the grass to seed and take hold, you don't want to get on it too early."