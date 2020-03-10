AAP AFL

Bulldogs’ Hayes banned for AFL round one

By AAP Newswire

Will Hayes - AAP

1 of 1

Western Bulldogs wingman Will Hayes will miss round one of the AFL season after accepting a one-match suspension for rough conduct.

The 24-year-old was banned for a sling tackle on Port Adelaide's Dan Houston during last Saturday's practice match at Whyalla.

As a result, he is unavailable for the Dogs' season opener against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on March 20.

Hayes, the son of champion horse trainer David Hayes, played nine games in his debut season last year.

He played the Dogs' last four matches of 2019, including the elimination final defeat to Greater Western Sydney.

Hayes' best game came in the round 21 win over Essendon, when he had 22 disposals and kicked two goals.

Two other penalties were handed out by the match review officer from the final round of practice matches.

Melbourne's Jake Melksham accepted a $2000 fine for forceful front-on contact against Hawthorn's Tom Scully, while Hawks defender James Sicily accepted a $2000 fine for striking the Demons' Alex Neal-Bullen in the same game.

Latest articles

National

Former SA opera boss accused of sex crimes

Former Opera SA boss Timothy Sexton has denied sexually assaulting three of his students between 1989 and 1993 in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
National

Brisbane woman caught in Italy ‘red zone’

An 18-year-old Brisbane woman is excited about returning to Australian shores after her time working as an au pair in Italy was cut short by coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia deals with coronavirus outbreak

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has outlined the latest facts, figures and approach to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Tayla Harris happy to silence AFLW critics

High-profile forward Tayla Harris is confident of playing another key role for Carlton in their AFLW encounter with St Kilda on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gawn game time as Demons fly past Hawks

Melbourne has beaten a fading Hawthorn by 32 points in their pre-season AFL match in Tasmania.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Dockers AFL player in coronavirus scare

A Fremantle AFL player has been tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China.

AAP Newswire