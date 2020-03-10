Tim Kelly the cherry on top for Eagles

A big smile creeps across Nic Naitanui's face as he looks around at the centre circle ruck contest.

To his left stands Luke Shuey. To his right Elliot Yeo. And lurking behind is his new favourite toy - Tim Kelly.

Naitanui leaps high into the air to tap the ball down to Shuey. The North Smith medallist is pounced upon immediately, but Yeo scoops up the fumbled ball and fires a handpass to Kelly, who sprints 25 metres before kicking truly.

It's the stuff of dreams for the Eagles. It's the stuff of nightmares for their opposition.

The arrival of Kelly from Geelong means West Coast will possess arguably the AFL's best midfield unit in 2020.

Andrew Gaff, Dom Sheed, and Jack Redden add further depth.

The Eagles' midfield class of 2020 is a throwback to their premiership season of 2006, when ruckman Dean Cox had Chris Judd, Ben Cousins, and Daniel Kerr at his feet.

Kelly - just two years into his AFL career - is already a proven matchwinner and a noted goalkicker.

But Shuey, who has taken over from Shannon Hurn as captain, says the arrival of Kelly won't translate into success if the Eagles get complacent.

"We've seen over the years there's been plenty of teams who have had some good names in their midfield and probably haven't performed to the level they should have," Shuey says.

"I don't want that to be us.

"If we don't turn up with the right mindset, if we don't do what makes us good, we won't get the result."

The Eagles gave up the kitchen sink to get Kelly on a six-year deal.

They knew he was all class, and they predict his best is still yet to come.

"We've seen improvement from the day he got here until now, and that's in the space of three months," Shuey says.

"That's really exciting. There's plenty of things he can teach us as well."

West Coast's midfield is a strength. But what makes them a legitimate premiership contender is that there are no notable weaknesses in the other parts of the ground.

The Eagles boast All-Australians Shannon Hurn and Jeremy McGovern in the backline, while Brad Sheppard has become one of the most reliable small defenders in the competition.

The likely absence of Willie Rioli for the entire season while he awaits his ASADA fate is a blow to the forward line.

But the Eagles are blessed for goalsneak options, with Liam Ryan, Jamie Cripps, Jack Petruccelle and Jarrod Cameron all capable of kicking goals and adding frenetic pressure.

Spearhead Josh Kennedy kicked a respectable 49 goals from 22 games last season.

He looks set for an even bigger haul this season after completing his first pre-season in years.

His combination with Jack Darling will again prove crucial.

West Coast only got five games out of Naitanui last year.

But the 29-year-old has proven numerous times that his potency isn't diminished by long absences, and he looms as a major ace up West Coast's sleeve if he can stay fit.

A final-round loss to Hawthorn at home last season cost West Coast a top-four berth, and effectively killed off their flag defence.

The Rioli ASADA storm rocked the team on the eve of their semi-final loss to Geelong.

But make no mistake - West Coast are right in their premiership window, and Kelly could well be the cherry on top that takes them to another flag.