Dockers player in coronavirus scare

By AAP Newswire

A Fremantle Dockers player has been sent in for a precautionary coronavirus test after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

The unnamed player had contact with a friend who had been in China earlier this year.

According to the player, the friend underwent a 14-day isolation period after returning from China, during which he suffered no flu-like symptoms.

The friend then travelled to Perth to visit the Dockers player.

"The player reported to club medical staff (on Monday) that he was suffering flu-like symptoms," the club said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure and despite the fact that the friend had reported no flu-like symptoms, the player was immediately sent for testing and isolated.

"The test results are expected to take 24-48 hours. The club will provide a further update when more information becomes available."

The outbreak of the virus is causing havoc on sport fixtures around the world.

The round 11 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide in China has been moved to Marvel Stadium because of the spread of the virus.

