AFL suspends Bulldogs’ Hayes for one game

Western Bulldogs winger Will Hayes has received a one-match ban for rough conduct ahead of their AFL season opener against Collingwood.

Hayes was cited by the match review officer for a tackle on Saturday on Port Adelaide's Dan Houston in which he pinned the defender's arms and slammed him into the ground.

The incident was classified as "careless conduct with medium impact and high contact".

Hawthorn's James Sicily was offered a $2000 fine for striking Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen, while Demon Jake Melksham received the same sanction for "forceful front-on contact" on Hawk Tom Scully.

Melbourne midfielder Jack Viney's sling tackle on Hawthorn's Ben Stratton was deemed to have made "insufficient impact to constitute a reportable offence".

GWS forward Jeremy Cameron avoided any penalty for a collision in which his knee made contact with the head of Richmond's Kane Lambert.

In the AFLW match review, Richmond's Laura McClelland copped a two-ban ban for engaging in rough conduct against GWS' Britt Tully.

The incident was classified as intentional conduct with medium impact and high contact.

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe received a reprimand for making careless contact with an umpire.

