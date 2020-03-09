AAP AFL

Suns’ Sexton might yet play AFL round one

By AAP Newswire

Alex Sexton - AAP

Gold Coast forward Alex Sexton is still a chance to play in the Suns' AFL season opener after encouraging news on his hamstring injury.

Sexton left the field in the third quarter of the Suns' pre-season win over Adelaide on Saturday, with scans revealing a small tear in his right hamstring.

Club officials, however, are refusing to rule the 26-year-old out of the round-one match against Port Adelaide on March 21 at Metricon Stadium.

"We will monitor his progress over the next two weeks," Suns football operations manager Jon Haines said on Monday.

"Alex has a had a great pre-season and we know it's a long season, so we'll give him every opportunity to recover fully and set him up to play the rest of the year."

Sexton, the Suns' top goalkicker in the past two seasons, booted 39 majors in 2019.

The club has also confirmed a quartet of injured players including co-captain Jarrod Witts will resume full training this week.

Witts has had an interrupted pre-season after breaking a bone in his foot but is expected back on the training field this week along with exciting youngster Izak Rankine and forwards Ben King and Sean Lemmens.

