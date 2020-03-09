Selwood no certainty for Cats’ AFL opener

Geelong captain Joel Selwood is no certainty to play in the Cats' AFL season-opener against GWS.

The Cats will take no risks with their star midfielder as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery in November.

Selwood said he was doing everything he can to be healthy to face last year's beaten grand finalists at Giants Stadium on March 21.

"It's not my call; it's coach and medical staff. I'll just fill them in with how I'm going," he said before Geelong's pre-season game against Essendon in Colac.

"I'll train (Tuesday) when the boys are going to have the day off. Basically every second day up until that round one game.

"There's still for me five sessions in there I have to get through. Being my age now I'd rather go in feeling good than just limping in."

Premiership midfielder Mitch Duncan is also racing the clock to play the Giants following a raft of off-season surgeries.

But Selwood is more optimistic on veteran teammate Gary Ablett firing for the start of the season.

Entering the final year of his celebrated career, the dual Brownlow medallist has hardly missed a session during the pre-season.

"He'll play a similar (half-forward) role to what he did last year," Selwood said.

"It's easy to go in when you've hit the ground running so I predict he'll have a really good year."