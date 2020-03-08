Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

Carlton key forward Mitch McGovern is on track to play in the Blues' season opener against Richmond on March 19, according to assistant coach Dale Amos.

McGovern, who has had well-publicised conditioning issues, got through Carlton's final practice match against Brisbane Lions at Ikon Park on Sunday night in good nick, having played 56 per cent of game time.

"He was managed exactly how we expected tonight," Amos said post-match.

"He's done a power of work ... and he's in good shape, ready for round one."

Amos also expected new recruits Jack Martin and Jack Newnes to feature against the Tigers.

After leading by 25 points early against the Lions, Carlton ran out of puff dramatically and ended up losing by 45 points. But the good news for the Blues is that Caleb Marchbank (knee) and Lachie Plowman (ankle) don't appear to have suffered serious injuries.

Brisbane coughed up the first four goals of the game, but booted 13 of the last 16 majors to run out 16.15 (111) to 10.6 (66) victors.

The 70-point turnaround could've been even bigger considering five of Brisbane's shots on goal also went out on the full.

Charlie Cameron tormented Carlton's backline with five goals, 21 possessions (10 contested) and eight tackles and looks primed for another big season.

The classy Lions looked every bit the team that finished 11 spots higher than the Blues on the 2019 ladder.

Usual suspects Lachie Neale (10 clearances), Dayne Zorko, Hugh McCluggage and Jarryd Lyons were influential for the visitors.

Injury-plagued former Hawthorn veteran Grant Birchall also had a good hit-out and looks set to line up for the Lions in round one.

"It was a big challenge for him, because he hasn't played much football for a couple of years. So to get confidence back into his body was the first part of process," Lions coach Chris Fagan said.

"He's been able to do pretty much a full pre-season, albeit a little bit modified for him, but he's played in all of our practice games which is more footy than he's played in a fair while."

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps led the way for his side with 30 touches (15 contested), 10 clearances and five tackles while Sam Walsh and Will Setterfield provided good support.

Both teams were close to full strength with Carlton only missing Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay and Sam Petrevski-Seton while Allen Christensen was the only notable absentee for the Lions.

