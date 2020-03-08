AAP AFL

Eagles looking to build resilience in AFLW

By AAP Newswire

West Coast Eagles AFLW team. - AAP

West Coast have just one win from their first five AFLW matches but vice-captain Dana Hooker is confident the competition newcomers are building something special.

The Eagles were thumped by Melbourne by 59 points at Casey Fields on Sunday, a loss Hooker described as one that "can sting the heart", emphasising the need to build resilience.

"We need to work really hard individually, going forward, as a collective on the track but put the onus back on the girls in how they prepare as an individual to better themselves as a player and as a teammate," she said.

"So we need to stay galvanised as any playing group does but as a leader of the club I'm going to really hold the girls accountable for that and we're gonna be better week-in, week-out (for) what happened."

The Eagles will face fellow newcomers Gold Coast at home next week, where they will search for their second win.

Despite a difficult season, the former Fremantle star said she'd relished her move.

"It's been really enjoyable - like I'll be honest, there's been a few trying moments out in the field but the group of girls that we have are really quality girls and I'm enjoying playing football with them," Hooker said.

"I'm enjoying going and training with them, imparting what knowledge I can, trying to grow as a player individually for myself too and try and help the younger girls and the team to be better too.

"But I'm enjoying this and yes while it stings now and it hurts and it's not all that fun coming off losing, I really love this bunch of girls, and I'm going to stick with it for the long haul."

